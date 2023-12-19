Police searching for car involved in Lincoln County hit-and-run

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a person on a tricycle in Lincoln County on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on East Main Street near North Poplar Street around 7:20 a.m., the Lincolnton Police Department said.

Officers said the victim believes the suspect may have been from out of town, but could have previously visited the area.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a late 1990s to early 2000s car with a two-tone white and camouflage pattern. Officers also said the car has a greenish-colored racing stripe on the hood and a bicycle was mounted on the back.

Car suspected in Lincolnton hit-and-run. (Lincolnton Police Department)

Surveillance cameras captured images of the car as it moved through the area.

Following the crash, the driver alleged drove away at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about the collision should call Lincolnton Police at 704-736-8900.

