Police: 17-year-old shot in suspected road rage incident in Gaston County

The shooting happened on I-85 North near Exit 22 on Friday evening.
A teenager was shot in the left shoulder on I-85 in Lowell on Friday evening.
A teenager was shot in the left shoulder on I-85 in Lowell on Friday evening.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot during a suspected road rage incident on I-85 in Gaston County this past Friday, police said.

The shooting happened near Exit 22 around 7 p.m. the Lowell Police Department said.

A police report said the 17-year-old and his girlfriend were in a car when the suspect drove up beside them, pointed a red laser, and fired. The bullet passed through the girl’s hair and hit the boy in the left shoulder.

Following the shot, officers said the victims drove themselves to Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Investigators do not have a description of either the suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting should call Lowell Police at 704-824-8540.

