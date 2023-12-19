PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 1 dies after van crashes in east Charlotte

The wreck happened on the inbound side near Woodland Drive.
Police responded to the van crash early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the van crash early Tuesday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died following a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 5:43 a.m. on East Independence Boulevard, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. That’s near Woodland Drive.

A white work van was spotted at the scene, crashed into a ditch.

Medic pronounced the front-seat passenger, Wilmer Noe Aguilera Lopez, 22, dead on the scene, according to the CMPD. The driver of the van was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Investigators said the driver was heading west on East Independence Boulevard in the right-turn-only lane when the van struck the curb, lost control, went off the road and hit an overhead sign support beam.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

