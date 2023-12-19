Police: 1 dies after van crashes in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died following a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 5:43 a.m. on East Independence Boulevard, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. That’s near Woodland Drive.

A white work van was spotted at the scene, crashed into a ditch.

Medic pronounced the front-seat passenger, Wilmer Noe Aguilera Lopez, 22, dead on the scene, according to the CMPD. The driver of the van was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Investigators said the driver was heading west on East Independence Boulevard in the right-turn-only lane when the van struck the curb, lost control, went off the road and hit an overhead sign support beam.

