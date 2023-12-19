Operation Exodus: Thousands of soldiers returning home for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of soldiers arrived at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning after spending the past 10 weeks undergoing basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

The USO is in charge of the massive effort to bring the soldiers home for the holidays, partnering with many businesses to make it happen.

If you’re headed to the airport you’ll see hundreds of soldiers roaming around, they are headed home after completing basic training in Fort Jackson, SC. USO sending soldiers off in a special away. Over 4,000 soldiers are flying out to be home with loved ones. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/Hp2WOhudQZ — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) December 19, 2023

Over two days, “Operation Exodus,” as it is called, shuttles nearly 5,000 soldiers through the drill.

“When you’re gone and you start to miss your loved ones, you get to go home and recharge your batteries and come back and be ready for the second half of basic training,” one service member said.

This year, Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr and the TopCats, were all on hand to greet the soldiers.

“Everybody comes here and they’re homesick, so it’s like a refresher,” another soldier said. “You go back after basic training and you perform better than you did when you got there.”

Others expressed excitement to see family members and loved ones over the holidays.

