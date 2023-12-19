Officials: Crash causing significant delays on Independence Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on East Independence Boulevard is causing significant delays on Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened on the inbound side near Woodland Drive, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

A white van was spotted at the scene, crashed into a ditch. It appeared to have hit a power pole.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.