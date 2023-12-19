PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Crash causing significant delays on Independence Blvd.

The wreck happened on the inbound side near Woodland Drive.
East Independence Boulevard crash
East Independence Boulevard crash(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on East Independence Boulevard is causing significant delays on Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened on the inbound side near Woodland Drive, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

A white van was spotted at the scene, crashed into a ditch. It appeared to have hit a power pole.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

