Officials: 2 burned, 1 seriously, in Cabarrus County fire

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were burned, one seriously, after a fire in Cabarrus County on Monday evening, according to officials.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Woodbine Drive near Old Camden Road.

Fire and Rescue said the blaze ‘involved an automobile and detached garage and is under control.’

Officials urged everyone to avoid the area; no further information was released.

