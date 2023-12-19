PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: 2 burned, 1 seriously, in Cabarrus County fire

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Woodbine Drive near Old Camden Road.
Two people were burned, one seriously, in a Midland fire Monday evening.
Two people were burned, one seriously, in a Midland fire Monday evening.(Courtesy: Midland Fire & Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were burned, one seriously, after a fire in Cabarrus County on Monday evening, according to officials.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Woodbine Drive near Old Camden Road.

Fire and Rescue said the blaze ‘involved an automobile and detached garage and is under control.’

Officials urged everyone to avoid the area; no further information was released.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother dies after crash in Gastonia Walmart parking lot
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right.
Sheriff: 2 children dead after Denver, NC house fire
Former North Carolina basketball player Eric Montross, right, speaks with another attendee...
Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA player, dies at 52 after cancer fight
A 35-year-old woman died after she ran off the road and hit a ditch on Sunday night.
Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash
Jordan Shortridge
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018

Latest News

On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Coastal storm causes heavy flooding
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Fentanyl impact on babies
Jewelry store thieves.
Armed jewelry store owner stops smash-and-grab in south Charlotte
CMPD: 1 dead in shooting with officer, person in north Charlotte
Digging Deeper: WBTV searching for answers after fatal shooting involving CMPD officers