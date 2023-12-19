Officials: 2 burned, 1 seriously, in Cabarrus County fire
The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Woodbine Drive near Old Camden Road.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were burned, one seriously, after a fire in Cabarrus County on Monday evening, according to officials.
The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Woodbine Drive near Old Camden Road.
Fire and Rescue said the blaze ‘involved an automobile and detached garage and is under control.’
Officials urged everyone to avoid the area; no further information was released.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.