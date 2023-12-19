PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope rings in the holidays with photos of Uranus

This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope...
This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows the planet and its rings in new clarity.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASA is ringing in the new year with images of Uranus from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The new images show details of the icy giant and fresh views of Uranus’ rings – including the extremely faint one closest to the planet.

According to NASA, the image expands on a two-color version that was released earlier this year, adding additional wavelength coverage for a more detailed look.

The new images reveal moons, storms and a seasonal north polar cloud cap.

The polar cap appears more prominent when the planet’s pole begins to point toward the sun, according to NASA.

Uranus reaches its next solstice in 2028, and NASA says astronomers are eager to watch any possible changes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right.
Sheriff: 2 children dead after Denver, NC house fire
Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother dies after crash in Gastonia Walmart parking lot
Former North Carolina basketball player Eric Montross, right, speaks with another attendee...
Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA player, dies at 52 after cancer fight
A 35-year-old woman died after she ran off the road and hit a ditch on Sunday night.
Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash
The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Laurel Park Lane.
Officials: 5 displaced after fire pit ashes cause accidental SE CLT house fire

Latest News

Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of some charges in an assault and harassment case...
VIDEO: Actor Jonathan Majors leaves courtroom after guilty verdict in assault case
Gov. Greg Abbott signs three bills into law at a border wall construction site in Brownsville,...
Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
A new law allows any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people who are suspected of...
Texas governor signs bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally