‘I dare not stay quiet’: Singer Fantasia accuses Airbnb of racial profiling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina native and Grammy Award winner Fantasia Barrino is accusing AirBnB of racial profiling after she says the host tried to kick her and her kids out at midnight.

The American Idol winner stated on Twitter that the host accused her of having a party with loud noises outdoors and the host saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck earlier in the day.

Barrino said that she rented the house for her son and for him to enjoy his friends and make him feel special since she’s been on the road for 35+ days promoting her new movie, “The Color Purple.”

“It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin,” Barrino said on Twitter.

My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00… — Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) December 17, 2023

AirBnB has taken several steps to ban parties at its listings, and different hosts have different policies when it comes to additional guests.

But Barrino says the amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guest who stayed the night. She also stated that the host never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!

“It’s evident from the sayings on the wall, to the outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well equipped game room in the garage/poker table that people Hosts parties and/or gatherings here on the lake often as there were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house,” Barrino said on Twitter.

AirBnb responded her post, asking her to message them with further information, and saying they do not condone any discrimination.

