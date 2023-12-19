PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Former Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich’s home listed for $3.85M

Shortly after Reich was named head coach in January, he purchased the $3.45M estate.
Former Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich‘s Foxcroft home is on the market for $3,850,000.
Former Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich‘s Foxcroft home is on the market for $3,850,000.(Joe Purvis)
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - Former Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich’s Foxcroft home is on the market for $3,850,000.

Catch up quick: Shortly after Reich was named head coach in January, he purchased the $3.45M estate.

Layout: The south Charlotte home has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths with an open floor plan. It’s 5,255 square feet.

  • New additions include a custom privacy fence with remote gates and a charging station in the garage.
  • It also has a large walk-in closet, masonry fireplaces, a transparent wine rack wall plus a gourmet chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances.

Design: Grandfather Homes, behind several luxury projects including our home of the year, and Greg Perry worked together to craft the home. Architectural elements include classic touches from bluestone floors to custom built-ins.

Linda Davis with COMPASS has the listing.

All photos courtesy of Joe Purvis.

Take a look around:

