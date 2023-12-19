PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Man killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment building

The shooting happened on West Tyvola Road on Tuesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed at a west Charlotte apartment complex on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

The shooting happened at The Volaire apartments on West Tyvola Road between West Boulevard and the Billy Graham Parkway shortly before 2 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police initially responded for a welfare check, but found the man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is active and detectives are in the process of gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

