CMPD: Man killed in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed at a west Charlotte apartment complex on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

The shooting happened at The Volaire apartments on West Tyvola Road between West Boulevard and the Billy Graham Parkway shortly before 2 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police initially responded for a welfare check, but found the man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is active and detectives are in the process of gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

