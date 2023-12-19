Charlotte organization takes children on holiday shopping spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Tis the season for giving! Tuesday, the Charlotte ‘Right Moves for Youth’ took a group of teens on a shopping spree at the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The spree was made possible by Right Moves For Youth, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The trio teamed up to provide 14 teens a chance to shop at stores here like Nike and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Ryan Grammatico, the community engagement director of Right Moves For Youth, said the boys who enjoyed the shopping were selected for a reason.

“These were hand-selected because of their grades, their behavior, and their attendance. As long as they are exceeding in those, they have a chance to be part of today. We give them a budget, we take them to a store, various stores here around the outlet, and they get to pick whatever they want.” shared Grammatico.

Grammtico said for more than 30 years, Right Moves for Youth has made it a tradition to do this for a group of kids within the organization.

The organization strives to provide impactful services to underserved students in the Charlotte community.

This year, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tagged along, helping the young shoppers decide what to buy while building connections.

“It’s important for us to have that connection with them-- with teenagers specifically. Make sure that they see there are other options. They don’t have to make these wrong decisions. That we can help them, that we’re accessible, that we can be their friends, and all of this stuff just helps in what it is, prevention,” said Officer Claudio Jimenez.

Young shoppers like Deumtre Nash and Travis Seles shared how important the experience and the organization are to them.

“To make the right moves in life. Not to do bad things. They’re helping you get better and not getting worse. It’s just making the right moves,” said Nash.

“All of these police officers they talking to us about college. I really appreciate them,” shared Seles.

Organizers with Right Moves For Youth say the boys had a budget of 450 dollars each, and next year, they hope to raise enough money so that girls in the program can have the same experience.

