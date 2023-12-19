PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Amazon Driver skips driveway, drives through Mint Hill woman’s backyard

Instead of taking the driveway, the driver left the driveway and entered Gheesling’s backyard.
By Jason Puckett
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amazon package delivery turned into a headache for 85-year-old Carolyn Gheesling when she woke up to find deep tire tracks crossing her entire backyard.

Last week, Gheesling’s daughter ordered a package from the online retailer and received a confirmation notification that it had been delivered. Unexpectedly, the package was sitting on the back porch and was soaking wet from rainfall.

“We’ve never had packages delivered to the back on the deck,” Gheesling said. “It’s always been to the front.”

Gheesling’s house in Mint Hill has a large semi-circle driveway in front of the house as well as a paved section that leads to the garage. Instead of taking the driveway like previous deliveries, the driver left the driveway and entered Gheesling’s backyard.

“The next morning when I came outside, I looked, and I couldn’t believe the ruts back there that they had made going all the way around the house,” " Gheesling said.

Gheesling’s daughter contacted Amazon support both for the wet package and to report damage to the backyard. Amazon offered to replace the item, but when it came to the backyard: “They [Amazon], said they were sorry that it happened. And you know, they’d like to rectify it. They’d like to give her a credit.”

The offered credit? $7.50.

“I mean, that’s just hilarious,” Gheesling said.

WBTV reached out to Amazon to find out why the driver had damaged Gheesling’s backyard and if they had any plans to fix the damage. As of Tuesday afternoon, Amazon had not responded.

Right now, Gheesling is just hoping they make it right.

“I’d just like for it to be smooth,” she said. “It’s not a beautiful yard but I mean my lawnmower is going to have a hard time going over that. Fill in dirt or whatever, make it smooth again, that’s all. But they don’t seem to be too concerned about it.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

