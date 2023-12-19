Over 90 cars broken into at Dilworth apartment complex, reports show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 100 incident reports were filed with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police regarding car break-ins around the Dilworth area.

Some happened as early as Dec. 11; however, most occurred overnight between Sunday, Dec. 17, and Monday, Dec. 18, at the Camden Dilworth Apartments.

Reports stated that 91 people had their vehicles damaged/items stolen during the overnight incident. Objects reportedly stolen included:

TV

Cash

AirPods

Sunglasses

Xbox and controllers

Video shows multiple smashed windows, dented doors, and other vehicle damage, totaling tens of thousands worth in repairs.

An additional seven break-ins were reported Monday at the parking deck of Atrium Main Hospital campus, along Blythe Boulevard.

All those victims advised their vehicles were entered by the suspect(s) smashing their windows; two said their guns were stolen.

“We have received reports of vehicle break-ins in this area, including our parking deck,” Brian Hacker, a media relations strategist with Atrium Health, said. “We have deployed additional resources to help with this unfortunate issue and are working with local law enforcement to help identify who may be responsible.”

