Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a Lincoln County crash on Sunday night.

The crash happened on Bill Ledford Road near Cat Square Road just before 10:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 2007 Ford Fusion was driving east on Bill Ledford Road when it crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.

Officials said the driver, 35-year-old Brook Morgan White, died at the scene.

Troopers said White was not wearing a seatbelt, but that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

Related: Troopers: School bus driver cited after four-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.