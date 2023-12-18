Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash
The crash happened on Bill Ledford Road on Sunday night.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a Lincoln County crash on Sunday night.
The crash happened on Bill Ledford Road near Cat Square Road just before 10:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said a 2007 Ford Fusion was driving east on Bill Ledford Road when it crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.
Officials said the driver, 35-year-old Brook Morgan White, died at the scene.
Troopers said White was not wearing a seatbelt, but that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.
