‘Taking the steps necessary’: CMS utilizing technology, communication to improve school safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weapons being found on school campuses is a growing concern for parents and school districts.

In North Carolina, a 15-year-old died in November after another student stabbed him at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School. There has been criticism about what Wake County Schools is doing to keep students safe.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district has also dealt with safety issues on campuses and has invested millions to make schools safer. Leaders are calling the safety concerns an urgent matter.

Every year, more and more weapons are found on school campuses across the country. CMS also saw a spike at one point, but over the past year and a half, it has worked to address the issue.

In 2018, a student was shot and killed inside Butler High School. In 2021, a student fired shots in the parking lot of West Charlotte High School.

“We had a firearm issue in 2021-2022 and we had to find something specific to solve that issue,” CMS Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz said. “We went from 31 firearms in the 2021-22 school year to seven firearms last year.”

Schultz has been with the district for almost a decade, with part of his job focusing on school security.

He along with other school leaders have been working with student advocates to create solutions.

“It’s very unfortunate that we have these circumstances within the whole world where that students don’t feel safe, what I can say about CMS is they are taking the steps necessary to make our students feel safe,” student advocate Malachi Thompson said.

In response to recent safety lapses, CMS spent millions to install metal detectors and surveillance systems at every high school. The district also brought in extra staff and created an anonymous tip line.

“It makes me feel happy when I walk into a building and I see the tools we have in place at our disposal,” Schultz said. “More than the tools, the people. Our tools are only as good as our people are training and want to keep students safe.”

Thompson has become a voice for students, meeting with the superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill, throughout the school year to discuss serious topics.

“What I’ve loved about it these past couple of years is creating relationships with people I’ve never thought I would create relationship with, like our mayor and governor,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity and had its challenges.”

CMS said it has found success with its changes. Only two firearms have been found on campuses this year. Other districts across the country are taking notice. CMS officials said representatives from 30 other districts have visited in the past year to learn from their success.

“The part of that that is important to me is that we are helping students in other districts feel safe and that’s helping staff in other districts feel safe,” Schultz said.

Schultz said Wake County Public School System is not one of the districts that has reached out. Unlike CMS, Wake County schools have not added metal detectors to all high school campuses.

Both Schultz and Thompson said they hope school leaders and parents in Wake County can come together to figure out how make their schools safer.

Thompson said the CMS superintendent hosts Zoom calls with student advocates and listens to their feedback.

He said that feedback includes students asking for extra security on campus.

“Coming to school and feeling safe in your environment, feeling safe in the classroom, feeling safe in the cafeteria, feeling safe in the gym, it’s one of those things that make students want to come back to school,” Thompson said.

