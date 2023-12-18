PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Taking the steps necessary’: CMS utilizing technology, communication to improve school safety

The district has installed metal detectors and has regular communication with student advocates.
By Faith Alford
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Weapons being found on school campuses is a growing concern for parents and school districts.

In North Carolina, a 15-year-old died in November after another student stabbed him at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School. There has been criticism about what Wake County Schools is doing to keep students safe.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district has also dealt with safety issues on campuses and has invested millions to make schools safer. Leaders are calling the safety concerns an urgent matter.

Every year, more and more weapons are found on school campuses across the country. CMS also saw a spike at one point, but over the past year and a half, it has worked to address the issue.

In 2018, a student was shot and killed inside Butler High School. In 2021, a student fired shots in the parking lot of West Charlotte High School.

“We had a firearm issue in 2021-2022 and we had to find something specific to solve that issue,” CMS Chief Operations Officer Brian Schultz said. “We went from 31 firearms in the 2021-22 school year to seven firearms last year.”

Schultz has been with the district for almost a decade, with part of his job focusing on school security.

He along with other school leaders have been working with student advocates to create solutions.

“It’s very unfortunate that we have these circumstances within the whole world where that students don’t feel safe, what I can say about CMS is they are taking the steps necessary to make our students feel safe,” student advocate Malachi Thompson said.

In response to recent safety lapses, CMS spent millions to install metal detectors and surveillance systems at every high school. The district also brought in extra staff and created an anonymous tip line.

“It makes me feel happy when I walk into a building and I see the tools we have in place at our disposal,” Schultz said. “More than the tools, the people. Our tools are only as good as our people are training and want to keep students safe.”

Thompson has become a voice for students, meeting with the superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill, throughout the school year to discuss serious topics.

“What I’ve loved about it these past couple of years is creating relationships with people I’ve never thought I would create relationship with, like our mayor and governor,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity and had its challenges.”

CMS said it has found success with its changes. Only two firearms have been found on campuses this year. Other districts across the country are taking notice. CMS officials said representatives from 30 other districts have visited in the past year to learn from their success.

“The part of that that is important to me is that we are helping students in other districts feel safe and that’s helping staff in other districts feel safe,” Schultz said.

Schultz said Wake County Public School System is not one of the districts that has reached out. Unlike CMS, Wake County schools have not added metal detectors to all high school campuses.

Both Schultz and Thompson said they hope school leaders and parents in Wake County can come together to figure out how make their schools safer.

Thompson said the CMS superintendent hosts Zoom calls with student advocates and listens to their feedback.

He said that feedback includes students asking for extra security on campus.

“Coming to school and feeling safe in your environment, feeling safe in the classroom, feeling safe in the cafeteria, feeling safe in the gym, it’s one of those things that make students want to come back to school,” Thompson said.

Also Read: Charlotte schools chief speaks on student safety weeks after refusing to answer questions

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Laurel Park Lane.
Officials: 5 displaced after fire pit ashes cause accidental SE CLT house fire
Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the spirit of the holidays and collect nearly 600...
2nd grader collects nearly 600 blankets for every child at school
First Alert Weather Day issued Dec. 17, 2023.
First Alert Weather Day: Steady rain, wind throughout Sunday
Tickets for the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday are priced at just $12,...
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $5
Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother pinned against tree, badly hurt in Gastonia Walmart crash

Latest News

The fire broke out on Berryhill Road early Monday morning.
Officials: Man seriously hurt after sustaining burns in west Charlotte fire
The fire broke out on Berryhill Road early Monday morning.
Officials: Man seriously hurt after sustaining burns in west Charlotte fire
House fire off Grassy Creek Road in Denver, NC.
2 children rescued in house fire in Denver, NC
Police Lights Generic
Medic: 1 injured in shooting off N. Tryon Street