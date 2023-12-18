Sunshine returns as week gets off to windy start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy weekend, sunshine will return for the start of the new week, along with breezy conditions.

Monday will be dry in the Charlotte area, with highs warming into the 50s during the afternoon. Wind speeds could reach around 25 mph. In the mountains, wind will be even more intense with speeds topping out around 30 mph.

Because of the wind, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties have been placed under Wind Advisories.

The rest of the week will stay calm and cold, with most morning starting with sub-freezing temperatures.

