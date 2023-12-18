PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunshine returns as week gets off to windy start

This week will be mostly calm and cold following a rainy weekend.
Wind speeds could reach 25 mph in the Charlotte area, and up to 30 mph in the mountains.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy weekend, sunshine will return for the start of the new week, along with breezy conditions.

Monday will be dry in the Charlotte area, with highs warming into the 50s during the afternoon. Wind speeds could reach around 25 mph. In the mountains, wind will be even more intense with speeds topping out around 30 mph.

Because of the wind, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties have been placed under Wind Advisories.

The rest of the week will stay calm and cold, with most morning starting with sub-freezing temperatures.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

