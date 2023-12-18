PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Staying windy & turning colder to kick off the work week

First Alert Weather Day issued Dec. 17, 2023.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the strong area of low pressure moves up the east coast, rain will taper off from west to east, but the gusty winds will stick around as an area of high pressure quickly builds in behind the storm. 

Much colder air will settle across the Carolinas over the next couple of days dropping temperatures below the freezing mark and allowing for some mountain snow.

Winter Weather Alerts.
  • Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, gusty winds at times
  • Tuesday: Sunny & colder
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, chilly

The rain will taper off around midnight giving way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds up to 40 mph. While the Charlotte metro area begins to dry out, scattered snow showers will develop across the mountains and continue into Monday morning. 

Forecast for the next 12 hours.
Future wind gusts for Monday.
Lows will range from the 30s in the mountains to 40s in Charlotte. On Monday afternoon, scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains, but the Charlotte metro area will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s.

High temperatures for Monday.
High pressure will continue to build across the southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday keeping our area mostly sunny, dry, and cold with highs in the 40s. Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s. 

Next weekend a few isolated showers will be possible otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

7 day forecast
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Watch continuing coverage here:

