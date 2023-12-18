Sorry Charlotte, no White Christmas this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many, the holiday season just isn’t the same without a blanket of fresh snow covering the ground. But if you’re dreaming of a White Christmas around Charlotte, I’m sorry, you’ll be disappointed yet again this year.

It usually turns out that way.

In fact, in 145 years of record-keeping, the Queen City has enjoyed a “White Christmas” exactly four times. The last was in 2010 when a half-inch of snow fell Christmas night. More snow fell overnight, and it was the stuff dreams are made of!

There have been seven other times Charlotte has experienced at least a few flurries on Christmas Day - some neighborhoods south of Charlotte even saw a few flakes Christmas morning in 2020 - but because trace amounts aren’t able to be measured, they technically don’t count.

The reality is there’s only about a 3% chance of seeing snow on any given Christmas Day in the Queen City, so the odds are long to begin with. They’re even lower over the past 30 years. Typically, the chances are better in the North Carolina mountains, where there’s usually snow on the ground on Christmas morning one out of every five years. But even in the High Country, there won’t be any snow this Christmas.

Autoplay

Throw in an El Nino pattern, highlighted by the soaking rains of late and generally warmer-than-average temperatures, and the deck is really stacked against us. While we likely won’t be anywhere near the Christmas record of 77 degrees set in 1955 in Charlotte next Monday, we also won’t be anywhere near as cold as last Christmas when we started in the teens and couldn’t make it out of the 30s despite all-day sunshine.

This Christmas will probably bring highs in the seasonal 50s along with a shower chance. Hopefully, the kids will be able to get outdoors and ride their new bikes. The sad truth for snow lovers is that we’ve had more 70-degree-plus Christmases (six) than White Christmases (four).

Next week is likely to be quite warm for the majority of the nation, so if you want snow on Christmas this year, your best bet would be to head out west or way up north to the Canadian border states.

Well, even if your Christmas can’t be white, I hope it’s merry and bright!

Maybe next year.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

