Sheriff: 2 children pulled from burning Denver, NC home have died

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two children died after a house fire near the Catawba-Lincoln County line on Sunday night, officials said.

The fire occurred on Grassy Creek Road, near Gates Drive, just before 9 p.m. The Lincoln County sheriff confirmed the deaths.

Firefighters said they were met with heavy fire upon arriving to the home, and that the children were pulled out from a window.

“The rescue was made through the window, where firefighters actually handed the the children out to other firefighters and we had paramedic units standing by,” Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis said. “They actually started administering care at the time.”

Officials have not yet released the names or ages of the children.

“We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this, but I think the the crews done a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues, as well as to perform other searches in the house,” Davis said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

