PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sheriff: 2 children pulled from burning Denver, NC home have died

The children had to be rescued through a window and their condition is unknown.
Firefighters pulled the children out of a window of the home.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two children died after a house fire near the Catawba-Lincoln County line on Sunday night, officials said.

The fire occurred on Grassy Creek Road, near Gates Drive, just before 9 p.m. The Lincoln County sheriff confirmed the deaths.

Firefighters said they were met with heavy fire upon arriving to the home, and that the children were pulled out from a window.

“The rescue was made through the window, where firefighters actually handed the the children out to other firefighters and we had paramedic units standing by,” Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis said. “They actually started administering care at the time.”

Officials have not yet released the names or ages of the children.

“We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this, but I think the the crews done a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues, as well as to perform other searches in the house,” Davis said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Related: Officials: Man seriously hurt after sustaining burns in west Charlotte fire

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Laurel Park Lane.
Officials: 5 displaced after fire pit ashes cause accidental SE CLT house fire
Tickets for the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday are priced at just $12,...
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $5
Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the spirit of the holidays and collect nearly 600...
2nd grader collects nearly 600 blankets for every child at school
First Alert Weather Day issued Dec. 17, 2023.
First Alert Weather Day: Steady rain, wind throughout Sunday
Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother pinned against tree, badly hurt in Gastonia Walmart crash

Latest News

A 35-year-old woman died after she ran off the road and hit a ditch on Sunday night.
Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash
Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, radar-indicated tornado leaves damage in Horry County
Two crashes on I-77 North were slowing traffic in Rock Hill on Monday morning.
Separate crashes causing backups on I-77 in York County
Rock Hill I-77 crash
Crashes cleared after causing backups on I-77 in York County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has installed several measures to crack down on the number of...
‘Taking the steps necessary’: CMS utilizing technology, communication to improve school safety