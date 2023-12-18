Crashes cleared after causing backups on I-77 in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two separate crashes caused backups on I-77 in York County on Monday morning.

The crashes happened between Exit 79 to Dave Lyle Boulevard and Exit 82, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both deputies and state transportation officials reported heavy congestion in the area, but it has since cleared up.

The SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said multiple northbound lanes were closed at one point.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in either of the incidents.

