Crashes cleared after causing backups on I-77 in York County

The crashes happened on the northbound side between exits 79 and 82.
Two crashes on I-77 North were slowing traffic in Rock Hill on Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two separate crashes caused backups on I-77 in York County on Monday morning.

The crashes happened between Exit 79 to Dave Lyle Boulevard and Exit 82, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Both deputies and state transportation officials reported heavy congestion in the area, but it has since cleared up.

The SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said multiple northbound lanes were closed at one point.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in either of the incidents.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

