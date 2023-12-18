PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Security robot named ‘Rob’ will patrol part of downtown Portland

A new mural will be guarded by “Rob,” Portland’s first autonomous security robot that looks reminiscent of R2D2 from “Star Wars.” (Source: KPTV)
By Paulina Aguilar and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An autonomous security robot is now patrolling part of downtown Portland.

Portland city officials and community improvement partners gathered on Tuesday to unveil a new 120-foot mural dubbed “Radiance,” introduced by Unico Properties and Portland Street Art Alliance.

The mural and surrounding area will be guarded by “Rob,” the city’s first autonomous security robot that looks reminiscent of R2D2 from “Star Wars.”

Rob will provide 24/7 surveillance of the area.

Rob can’t call 911, but he has thermal imaging and a two-way intercom that will connect people to a security desk.

Keren Eichen of Unico Properties said that Rob is like interacting with a human, because there is a human on the other side of the camera.

“If you stop and speak to the robot, you know that there’s someone on the other side who’s answering your questions who can give you directions, can tell you happy holidays,” Eichen said.

The area is already equipped with more than 200 security cameras, but Unico officials said Rob will be an asset to the security team.

“This is easier than staffing security because he doesn’t get tired, he doesn’t get cold,” Eichen said.

