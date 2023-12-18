PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested after allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a church in Dallas.

On July 31, members of the Dallas Church of God reported the embezzlement had occurred between 2018 and 2023, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Documents and financial statements provided showed that over $470,000 in church funds were used for non-church-related purchases, including items bought via PayPal, police said.

The Dallas Church of God’s account department began finding discrepancies in the church funds in 2021, which resulted in an audit of the church’s financial transactions, according to the department.

“The audit established that there were unknown withdraws and payments made through PayPal that led to the conclusion that there was some type of fraud/larceny/embezzlement occurring from the church funds beginning in 2018,” information from Dallas Police stated.

A criminal investigation began on July 31, 2023, with investigators saying they developed Jordan Blake Shortridge as the primary suspect.

On Dec. 8, Shortridge was arrested at his home and charged with felony larceny, Dallas Police said.

