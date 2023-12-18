Officials: Man seriously hurt after sustaining burns in west Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was burned in a west Charlotte house fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened on Berryhill Road, just off Freedom Drive, around 1 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire and get the man out of the home.

Medic said his injuries were life-threatening and he was taken to Atrium CMC.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

