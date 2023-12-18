Officials: Man seriously hurt after sustaining burns in west Charlotte fire
Medic said the man’s injuries were considered life-threatening.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was burned in a west Charlotte house fire early Monday morning.
The fire happened on Berryhill Road, just off Freedom Drive, around 1 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.
Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire and get the man out of the home.
Medic said his injuries were life-threatening and he was taken to Atrium CMC.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
