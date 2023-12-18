PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Novant Health announces visitor restrictions as respiratory viruses increase

Novant Health's visitor restrictions go into effect Tuesday morning.(WECT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Novant Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions as respiratory viruses continue to rise, the healthcare system announced Monday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, children under age 13 are asked not to visit Novant Health hospitals to help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV, according to staff.

Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a family member who is in end-of-life care, Novant Health announced. In these instances, parents are asked to work with the patient’s care team to make arrangements.

The hospital also announced that masks remain optional for visitors.

Novant Health’s announcement comes almost two weeks after Atrium Health implemented similar visitor restrictions due to the increase in respiratory viruses.

“In all of the communities we serve, we are observing an increase in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases,” Dr. David Priest, senior vice president and chief safety and quality officer for Novant Health, said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s help in taking extra care when visiting our facilities this respiratory virus season as we work to protect our patients.”

