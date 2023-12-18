Making chicken and veggies sheet pan meal with Eat Well Chef

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many make resolutions to lose weight and eat healthier in the new year.

Dee Iraca, the chef and founder of Eat Well Chef, is showing us a great way to get that resolution started.

This chicken and veggies sheet pan meal is simple, healthy and perfect to make on a regular basis during the winter.

Plus, it’s easy to swap out the vegetables and spices so you’ll never get bored of this recipe!

Here’s everything you need to make it at home!

Ingredients:

4-6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (approximately 1.5 lbs.)

1 lb. butternut squash, peeled and cubed into 3/4-inch pieces

1 lb. brussels sprouts, cut in half or quartered (depending on the size)

1 small red onion, ends cut off and quartered

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. olive oil + 1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. black pepper, divided

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450F

Combine the butternut squash, brussels sprouts, red onion and garlic in a bowl

Add 2 Tbsp. olive oil, 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Toss to coat evenly. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet and set aside

In the same bowl, add 1 Tbsp. olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Mix thoroughly with a rubber spatula

Add chicken thighs and toss to coat

Place chicken thighs on top of the vegetables, spreading them out evenly

Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and check internal temperature of chicken (needs to be 165 but will be more tender at 175 degrees)

Once the chicken is cooked, remove from sheet pan and put on a plate. Cover tightly with foil to keep it warm or place a flipped plate on top to keep heat and moisture in

Place vegetables back in the oven for 5 more minutes to brown them

Remove from oven, place chicken back on vegetables and serve

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.