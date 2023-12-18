‘It feels great.’ QB Bryce Young confident after rainy dub versus Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers secured their season’s second victory at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Though tickets were cheap, and the game was noticeably less crowded due to the team’s recent struggles and wet weather, it didn’t phase Carolina from taking home the dub.

“It was a dirty, nasty game. We knew it was going to be that coming in,” said quarterback Bryce Young. “For us, this late in the year... it feels great.”

Young led the offense on a 17-play, 90-yard game-winning drive, capped off by a 23-yard Eddy Piñeiro field goal with no time left. He completed all five passes for 68 yards during the final series but credited the entire group for the win.

“An opportunity to go down and win the game... for me, there’s no other group I’d rather do it with,” Young said. “We all have faith in each other; we believe in each other. We all had confidence. This is definitely a team win. The defense did a great job. We all fed off of each other.”

That Panthers’ defense held Atlanta to 204 yards of offense, forcing two turnovers and posting six tackles for loss.

“We did everything that we were supposed to do to give ourselves a chance to win,” interim head coach Chris Tabor said during Monday’s press conference.

