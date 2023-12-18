PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘It feels great.’ QB Bryce Young confident after rainy dub versus Falcons

The Panthers secured their season’s second victory at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a run against the Atlanta Falcons...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after a run against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Panthers secured their season’s second victory at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Though tickets were cheap, and the game was noticeably less crowded due to the team’s recent struggles and wet weather, it didn’t phase Carolina from taking home the dub.

“It was a dirty, nasty game. We knew it was going to be that coming in,” said quarterback Bryce Young. “For us, this late in the year... it feels great.”

SPORTS: ‘Going to be really fun’: Dean Smith introduced as CLTFC head coach

Young led the offense on a 17-play, 90-yard game-winning drive, capped off by a 23-yard Eddy Piñeiro field goal with no time left. He completed all five passes for 68 yards during the final series but credited the entire group for the win.

“An opportunity to go down and win the game... for me, there’s no other group I’d rather do it with,” Young said. “We all have faith in each other; we believe in each other. We all had confidence. This is definitely a team win. The defense did a great job. We all fed off of each other.”

That Panthers’ defense held Atlanta to 204 yards of offense, forcing two turnovers and posting six tackles for loss.

“We did everything that we were supposed to do to give ourselves a chance to win,” interim head coach Chris Tabor said during Monday’s press conference.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were pulled from a burning home on Grassy Creek Road, but later died, the Lincoln...
Sheriff: 2 children pulled from burning Denver, NC home have died
The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Laurel Park Lane.
Officials: 5 displaced after fire pit ashes cause accidental SE CLT house fire
A 35-year-old woman died after she ran off the road and hit a ditch on Sunday night.
Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash
Tickets for the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday are priced at just $12,...
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $5
Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the spirit of the holidays and collect nearly 600...
2nd grader collects nearly 600 blankets for every child at school

Latest News

Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Pineiro's field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons, knocks Atlanta out of 1st in NFC South
Carolina (1-12) hasn’t won a game since the end of October.
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $12
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Panthers place veteran TE Hayden Hurst on injured reserve after amnesia resulting from concussion
Tickets for the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday are priced at just $12,...
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $5