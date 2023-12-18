Hornets’ Miles Bridges denied entry into Canada, league source says

TORONTO (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges has been denied entry into Canada an NBA league source confirmed to WBTV.

Bridges’ status for Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors is in doubt. The league source states that he is denied entry due to his current legal situation.

As of 3:25 p.m. the Hornets are trying to get the decision reversed.

The 25-year-old missed all of last season and served a 10-game suspension after pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge.

Since returning from his suspension Bridges has played in 14 games while averaging 19.6 points per game, third best on the team, on 47% shooting from the floor. He is averaging 7.2 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists.

