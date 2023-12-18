PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hornets’ Miles Bridges denied entry into Canada, league source says

NBA league source says that Bridges legal situation is preventing him access into Canada.
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. The sheriff’s office said the warrant was issued in January and the criminal summons was issued Wednesday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TORONTO (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges has been denied entry into Canada an NBA league source confirmed to WBTV.

Bridges’ status for Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors is in doubt. The league source states that he is denied entry due to his current legal situation.

As of 3:25 p.m. the Hornets are trying to get the decision reversed.

The 25-year-old missed all of last season and served a 10-game suspension after pleading no contest to a domestic violence charge.

Since returning from his suspension Bridges has played in 14 games while averaging 19.6 points per game, third best on the team, on 47% shooting from the floor. He is averaging 7.2 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists.

