PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Going to be really fun’: Dean Smith introduced as CLTFC head coach

Charlotte FC introduced new club manager Dean Smith on Monday.
Dean Smith was introduced as CLTFC's club manager on Monday.
Dean Smith was introduced as CLTFC's club manager on Monday.(Courtesy: Nate Wimberly)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC introduced new club manager Dean Smith on Monday.

Smith, who notably led Aston Villa to Premier League promotion and established them as a mainstay within the league, signed a multi-year deal with CLTFC last week. The Englishman took over Villa in Oct. 2019, as the club sat in 15th place in the English Championship. He helped the team break a 109-year club record from there, cruising to 10 consecutive league wins in the spring.

“In terms of coaching, I’ve been through everything,” Smith said.

But he also doesn’t underestimate Major League Soccer, understanding the level of talent in the U.S.

“I’ve seen enough games over the last five years to know it’s tough,” Smith explained. “My drive has always been to prove people wrong. To push myself and the roster to be the best they can be.”

Coaching in England, Smith realizes the sport differs from America. ‘Football is life,’ per Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernández. Nonetheless, he can sense the energy around Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Smith said. “It’s a community-driven club in terms of supporters.”

A new era for the Queen City.

“I will be judged on what goes on when I’m here,” he said. “It’s going to be really fun.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were pulled from a burning home on Grassy Creek Road, but later died, the Lincoln...
Sheriff: 2 children pulled from burning Denver, NC home have died
The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Laurel Park Lane.
Officials: 5 displaced after fire pit ashes cause accidental SE CLT house fire
A 35-year-old woman died after she ran off the road and hit a ditch on Sunday night.
Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash
Tickets for the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday are priced at just $12,...
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $5
Collins Hart decided she wanted to embrace the spirit of the holidays and collect nearly 600...
2nd grader collects nearly 600 blankets for every child at school

Latest News

Eric Montross, a former UNC basketball star, died Sunday at the age of 52.
Former UNC basketball star, longtime broadcaster dies after cancer battle
Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Pineiro's field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons, knocks Atlanta out of 1st in NFC South
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, center, looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets center...
Joel Embiid scores 42 points as 76ers hand Hornets worst loss in franchise history, 135-82
North Carolina guard RJ Davis, right, and Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, left, fight for the...
Rob Dillingham scores 17 points, No. 14 Kentucky holds off No. 9 North Carolina 87-83