‘Going to be really fun’: Dean Smith introduced as CLTFC head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC introduced new club manager Dean Smith on Monday.

Smith, who notably led Aston Villa to Premier League promotion and established them as a mainstay within the league, signed a multi-year deal with CLTFC last week. The Englishman took over Villa in Oct. 2019, as the club sat in 15th place in the English Championship. He helped the team break a 109-year club record from there, cruising to 10 consecutive league wins in the spring.

“In terms of coaching, I’ve been through everything,” Smith said.

But he also doesn’t underestimate Major League Soccer, understanding the level of talent in the U.S.

“I’ve seen enough games over the last five years to know it’s tough,” Smith explained. “My drive has always been to prove people wrong. To push myself and the roster to be the best they can be.”

Coaching in England, Smith realizes the sport differs from America. ‘Football is life,’ per Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernández. Nonetheless, he can sense the energy around Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Smith said. “It’s a community-driven club in terms of supporters.”

A new era for the Queen City.

“I will be judged on what goes on when I’m here,” he said. “It’s going to be really fun.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.