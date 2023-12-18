PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Former UNC basketball star, longtime broadcaster dies after cancer battle

Eric Montross, a key member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team, passed away at age 52.
Eric Montross, a former UNC basketball star, died Sunday at the age of 52.
Eric Montross, a former UNC basketball star, died Sunday at the age of 52.(@UNC_Basketball)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A former University of North Carolina basketball star and longtime radio broadcaster died this weekend after a battle with cancer, the school announced.

Eric Montross, a key member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team, passed away Sunday at age 52.

The university said he was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023. Following his diagnosis, he stepped away from the Tar Heels Sports Network after 18 seasons behind the mic.

As a player, Montross played for UNC from 1990-94 under legendary coach Dean Smith. He was the starting center on the 1993 team, and was named a first-team All-ACC player that same year. He also earned All-NCAA Tournament honors en route to the title.

“Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age,” the school said. “Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court.”

During his collegiate career, he averaged just under 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Montross was selected by the Boston Celtics with the ninth-overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He played for six teams across eight NBA seasons before joining the Tar Heels’ radio broadcast team.

Following his death, Montross’ family expressed their thanks for the community’s support and the work of his medical team.

He leaves behind a wife and children.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

