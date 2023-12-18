Digging Deeper: WBTV searching for answers after fatal shooting involving CMPD officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -WBTV is digging deeper after police shot and killed a man over the weekend in Charlotte.

The shooting happened Saturday morning, Dec. 16 on Catherine Simmons Avenue.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the area.

The family of the victim, Sanrico McGill told WBTV that McGill had a mental illness, and received help for his illness multiple times from CMPD in the past.

Moments before the shooting, police said McGill raised a gun and pointed it at another man while officers attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Following the shooting, on Monday WBTV reached out to several agencies and organizations to find out if a mental health professional or a crisis team responded to the initial call to 911.

Mary Haggins told WBTV on Saturday that McGill was her nephew and that officers with CMPD came to his house often to help him.

”Sanrico was a very nice person. He was sweet as he could be, but you know he was sick. They (CMPD) been coming out and picking him up from the time they been staying there and they ain’t have no problem with him. Shooting or none of that,” said Haggins.

Haggins said she thinks the incident was not handled properly on Saturday because the specific officers who did respond were not familiar with McGill or other people who may have a mental illness.

“Not the same people that come and get him. He know the officers. It wasn’t the same people that come get him and they started from right here. The shooting started from right there,” shared Haggins.

WBTV reached out to Mecklenburg County’s Crisis Intervention Team, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crisis Response Team and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

Asking several questions including if any mental health professionals or a crisis team responded and how many times has CMPD responded to his home address.

As of Monday evening, we received a statement from the County’s C.I.T program stating in part:

“Mecklenburg County Public Health’s CIT Training program does not respond to specific incidents.”

A spokesperson with the State Bureau of Investigation responded to our questions by saying in part: “The scope of the SBI investigation is the officer involved shooting. Most of your questions will need to be directed to CMPD and/or is case-specific information that is part of our ongoing investigation.”

This investigation is now being handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.

WBTV will continue to dig for answers in this case.

