CMPD: 3 cars seized, 1 arrested in latest round of street takeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new ‘Street takeover’ bill going into effect on Friday, Dec. 1, CMPD has seized three cars and arrested one person.

The three cars were seized in the latest street takeover by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Transportation Unit on Saturday, Dec. 9.

In addition Zachary Perialas, 18, was arrested with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to CMPD.

On December 9th, 2023, CMPD’s Transportation Unit seized three cars under the new legislation, and arrested Zachary Perialas (DOB: 12/01/2005) with the help of @UnionCoSheriff on December 13th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/YKURIEPLwX — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 18, 2023

CMPD says, this new legislation in combination with the diligent targeted enforcement by our officers is resulting in safer streets in Charlotte.

