CMPD: 3 cars seized, 1 arrested in latest round of street takeover

The new ‘Street takeover’ bill went into effect on Dec. 1.
Zachary Perialas was arrested and three cars were seized in CMPD's latest street takeover.
Zachary Perialas was arrested and three cars were seized in CMPD's latest street takeover.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new ‘Street takeover’ bill going into effect on Friday, Dec. 1, CMPD has seized three cars and arrested one person.

The three cars were seized in the latest street takeover by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Transportation Unit on Saturday, Dec. 9.

In addition Zachary Perialas, 18, was arrested with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to CMPD.

RELATED: ’Street takeover’ bill signed into law in NC, creates higher penalties

CMPD says, this new legislation in combination with the diligent targeted enforcement by our officers is resulting in safer streets in Charlotte.

