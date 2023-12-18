PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Armed jewelry store owner stops smash-and-grab in south Charlotte

By Spencer Chrisman and Ron Lee
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A store owner armed with a handgun prevented a smash-and-grab at a local jewelry store in south Charlotte on Friday, Dec. 15.

The incident occurred at the Ballantyne Jewelers off N. Community House Road. The owner, Yohan Tekin, told WBTV’s Ron Lee that the three robbers immediately went after the high-dollar merch.

The lead guy took a sledgehammer and smashed countertops while his two accomplices grabbed whatever they could.

13 cases in all were broken into and pillaged through before the owner retrieved a handgun from his office and charged toward the thieves.

The three scampered outside to the car they came in with the owner in hot pursuit.

“I put the clip in and cocked the gun,” said Tekin. “I was cursing telling them to get out. They saw me and they ran out basically as I went towards them.”

The owner tells WBTV there’s no doubt in his mind thee guys have done this before.

