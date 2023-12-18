2 children rescued in house fire in Denver, NC

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The children had to be rescued through a window, their condition is unknown at this time.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a house fire in Denver, North Carolina where two children were trapped inside the house, according to officials.

Officials stated that two children were trapped in the house and were rescued, their condition is unknown at this time.

Sherrill’s Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis stated that the two children had to be rescued through the window and were taken to a local hospital.

The fire occurred in the 5000 block of Grassy Creek Road just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Grassy Creek Road between Gates Drive and Killdare Ct. are blocked off at this time.

