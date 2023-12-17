PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rob Dillingham scores 17 points, No. 14 Kentucky holds off No. 9 North Carolina 87-83

North Carolina guard RJ Davis, right, and Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, left, fight for the...
North Carolina guard RJ Davis, right, and Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, left, fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Kentucky seemed to make all the big plays down the stretch. Even then, North Carolina still had a chance to pull out the victory.

But the Tar Heels threw it away.

Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, including two straight baskets to swing the momentum back to Kentucky, and the 14th-ranked Wildcats held on for an 87-83 victory over over the No. 9 Tar Heels on Saturday.

North Carolina squandered a chance to go for a tying 3-pointer when Elliot Cadeau, rushing the ball up the court, delivered a pass off the back of Cormac Ryan, who was looking the other way.

RJ Davis scrambled to recover the loose ball but wound up dribbling across the center line for a backcourt violation.

“It’s just a turnover,” coach Hubert Davis said, brushing off any attempt to dissect what his team was trying to do. “The play was not to turn it over.”

Aaron Bradshaw was fouled and knocked down a free throw with 4.7 seconds left to seal the victory for Kentucky (8-2), which prevailed in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena. Ohio State beat UCLA 67-60 in the opening game of the made-for-TV doubleheader.

Davis scored 27 points and Ryan added 20 for the Tar Heels (7-3). The Wildcats were much more balanced, with eight players scoring at least seven points.

“When they’re making plays at the end of the game to win game, that shows you what kind of team they are,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “The upside for this team is really up. Let’s see if we can get there.”

Coming off an 11-day break after an 87-76 loss at No. 5 UConn on Dec. 5, North Carolina trailed nearly the entire game. The Tar Heels finally grabbed their first lead, 72-71, on a pair of free throws by Armando Bacot with 5:15 remaining.

But Kentucky didn’t waver.

Bradshaw scored off a putback, and then Dillingham went to work. He pulled off a shifty move in the lane to lose his defender for a finger roll lay-in, and wound up with another easy one from a fast break after a Tar Heels miss.

Just like that, the Wildcats reclaimed a 77-72 edge.

Clinging to an 83-81 lead, Kentucky made another huge play off an inbounds play with just 3 seconds left on the shot clock. Tre Mitchell missed a hurried 3-pointer from the corner, but Bradshaw grabbed the rebound with Davis hanging on him, drawing a foul before the clock expired.

Bradshaw made both free throws with 46.3 seconds to go, and the Wildcats held on from there with a little a little help from the Tar Heels.

The Wildcats led 11 in the first half, thrilling their fans who journeyed to the city known as “Cat-lanta” for Kentucky’s dominance over the years when playing in the A-T-L.

But North Carolina seized the momentum just before halftime, scoring the final eight points — including 3-pointers by Ryan and Seth Trimble — to head to the locker room only down 40-38.

Ryan scored 12 points in the opening half, hitting 5 of 6 shots while the rest of the team shot a cumulative 8 of 25 from the field.

The Wildcats led at the break despite making only 14 of 41 shots.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were dominated on the boards. Kentucky finished with a 42-32 edge that included 18 offensive rebounds — none bigger than the play by Bradshaw in the final minute. “It’s just the will, the want-to,” Davis said. “We’ve got to find a way to be a better rebounding team.” Seventeen turnovers didn’t help, either, especially the last one.

Kentucky: The Wildcats pulled off their second win of the season against a Top 10 team, having also beaten then-No. 8 Miami in the ACC-SEC Challenge. This one felt especially good after that inexplicable setback to another school from the Tar Heel State, an 80-73 loss at home to UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Faces Oklahoma on Wednesday night in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kentucky: Heads to Louisville on Thursday night for a matchup with their struggling state rival and embattled coach Kenny Payne, who is reportedly in danger of losing his job.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street in Mount Holly.
Police identify 2 shot, killed inside vehicle in Gaston County
Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother pinned against tree, badly hurt in Gastonia Walmart crash
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
Police said two groups of young men were firing at one another from across Tyvola Road.
CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte; victim identified, 1 suspect charged

Latest News

Miami (Ohio) running back Rashad Amos (0) runs for a first down as Appalachian State safety...
Appalachian State slogs past Miami (Ohio) 13-9 in the rain-soaked Cure Bowl
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans center...
Jonas Valanciunas scores season-high 29 points as Pelicans hold on to beat Hornets 112-107
Carolina (1-12) hasn’t won a game since the end of October.
Struggling Panthers selling tickets for as low as $12
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Panthers place veteran TE Hayden Hurst on injured reserve after amnesia resulting from concussion