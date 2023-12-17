PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pineiro's field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons, knocks Atlanta out of 1st in NFC South

Panthers picked up their second win of the season.
Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks the game winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eddy Pineiro kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired and the Carolina Panthers defeated Atlanta 9-7 in a steady downpour Sunday, dealing the Falcons playoff hopes a huge blow.

Atlanta (6-8) entered the game tied with New Orleans and Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South, but now find themselves needing help to get into the postseason after the Saints and Buccaneers both won to improve to 7-7.

Bryce Young threw for 167 yards in his second NFL win and Chuba Hubbard ran for 87 yards for Carolina (2-12), which snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Falcons led 7-6 and were driving for more points when Desmond Ridder threw into traffic and was intercepted at the Carolina 5 by safety Xavier Woods. Young, who had struggled all afternoon, led the Panthers on a 17-play, 90-yard drive that took all 7:35 off the clock.

On the final drive, interim coach Chris Tabor took a chance when the Panthers reached the Atlanta 2 by having Young take a knee on three straight plays before sending Pineiro on the field with :01 showing on the clock.

Ridder finished 12 of 22 for 152 yards with one touchdown and the one pick. Bijan Robinson also had a costly turnover for Atlanta in the second half.

Interest in the Panthers has long faded, and tickets were selling for $4 on internet resale websites before the game as bad weather moved in.

The Falcons broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter when Ridder connected with a wide-open Jonnu Smith for a 56-yard reception, setting up a 2-yard shovel pass to Cordarrelle Patterson.

Carolina had a chance to tie it late in the first half, but the drive ended in the red zone with Young taking his 50th sack of the season. The Panthers were forced to settle for Pineiro’s 34-yard field goal, marking the fifth straight game they’ve scored just three points in the first half.

Late in the third quarter Troy Hill stripped Robinson of the ball and Brian Burns recovered at the Falcons 24. But the normally sure-handed Adam Thielen dropped a would-be touchdown pass and the Panthers had to settle for Pineiro’s 25-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 7-6.

