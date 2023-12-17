Officials: 5 displaced after fire pit ashes cause accidental SE CLT house fire
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after fire pit ashes caused an accidental house fire in southeast Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Laurel Park Lane near Hugh Forest Road.
Officials said the fire pit ashes ignited the fire because they were ‘improperly discarded’ into a roll-out garbage can; no injuries were reported.
Firefighters advised those displaced were two adults and three children.
Investigation revealed about $105,000 worth of damage to the home.
