Officials: 5 displaced after fire pit ashes cause accidental SE CLT house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after fire pit ashes caused an accidental house fire in southeast Charlotte Saturday night, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. along Laurel Park Lane near Hugh Forest Road.

Officials said the fire pit ashes ignited the fire because they were ‘improperly discarded’ into a roll-out garbage can; no injuries were reported.

Firefighters advised those displaced were two adults and three children.

Investigation revealed about $105,000 worth of damage to the home.

