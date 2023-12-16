PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigating Southlake Christian Academy teacher alleged inappropriate relationship with student

Tyler Melton turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Jail and is being held on $10K bond
Tyler Melton
Tyler Melton(Cornelius Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at Southlake Christian Academy is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Cornelius Police stated that on August, 2, 2023 they began investigating the alleged inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at Southlake Christian Academy.

Officials state that after the investigation they were able to obtain warrants on Tyler Melton, 26, for felony sex acts with a student and indecent liberties with a student.

Melton turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Jail and is being held on $10K unsecured bond.

