Police investigating Southlake Christian Academy teacher alleged inappropriate relationship with student

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at Southlake Christian Academy is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Cornelius Police stated that on August, 2, 2023 they began investigating the alleged inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at Southlake Christian Academy.

Officials state that after the investigation they were able to obtain warrants on Tyler Melton, 26, for felony sex acts with a student and indecent liberties with a student.

Melton turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Jail and is being held on $10K unsecured bond.

