Police: 1 dead in southeast Charlotte shooting
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, a second person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte.
According to CMPD, the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 in the 5600 block of Paces Glen Avenue.
Officers were called to assist Medic and when they arrived on scene they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced them dead at the scene.
A second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
