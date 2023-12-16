Goodwill’s BankWorks Offers Opportunities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Goodwill has started a training program designed to offer new opportunities for people. The program is called BankWorks. It will teach students about banking so they can get a job at a financial institution. Officials say the program is needed because Charlotte is the second-largest banking center in the United States and the Charlotte region is home to more than 90,000 financial services jobs. The financial institutions are telling the instructors they are looking for fresh talent to help fill the jobs available. It took about two years to create the curriculum for BankWorks and to get everything in place. 238 people applied for the training program but there was only space for 18 students. Chicarra Jones is the instructor and tells WBTV many were disappointed they didn’t get selected.

“A lot of them have children,” Instructor Chicarra Jones said. “And they are looking for a way to better their lives so they can support their families and take care of them. A lot of them are in low-paying jobs. They want more.”

Jones says they were looking for people who are committed, have a strong desire for the financial industry, and want to get into banking. It’s an eight-week-long course that goes over a lot of material.

“They learn customer service skills,” Jones said. “They learn cash handling skills. They learn banking laws and regulations. So, there is a multitude of what they go over.”

Students rely on Jones when the information gets overwhelming.

“Sometimes I am hard on myself,” Graduate Aapri Washington said. “She’s that motivation to give me that push - ok you can do it. I believe in you. We picked you for a reason - that gives me that positive affirmation that I needed.”

The inaugural class has already graduated. Five people from that class have already received jobs and others are currently interviewing.

“We need these jobs so we can afford to live in Charlotte,” Graduate Kenya Cunningham said. “Right now, I can’t afford to live in Charlotte - so if I don’t have a good paying job - I’m going to have to move out of Charlotte eventually.”

Jones says the graduates will start with entry-level jobs in the banking industry, but they won’t stay there. The graduates have high hopes that will lead them to earn a livable wage.

“I am hoping to get a long-term career,” Cunningham said. “Possibly starting as a personal banker and then going into fraud, and then going into teaching in banking.”

Jones is aware many people will be attracted to BankWorks. It can offer stability and a better life.

“Nobody wants to wake up and not know how they are going pay their bills,” Jones said. “And feed their children.”

The next class will start on January 8th. For more information on Bankworks click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.