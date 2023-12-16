First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Wet and windy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will turn cloudy, but the day should stay rain-free with highs again in the upper 50s. However, we will have a few showers possible during the evening hours, especially west of I-77.

Saturday: Highs in the Upper 50s. Cloud Cover Builds

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Wet & windy

Next Week: Sunshine and Chilly with below Average Temps

Future wind gusts (WBTV)

Things will quickly go downhill Saturday night into Sunday. A low-pressure system will track out of the Gulf of Mexico and up through the Carolinas Sunday. This will bring widespread rain, heavy at times, and gusty winds. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday, because it’s going to be a windy with periods of heavy rain.

First Alert Weather Day. (WBTV)

The storm track will be east of the WBTV viewing area. Locally, winds could gust from 25 to 35 mph and one to two inches of rain. A few areas to our east could see more and areas west of I-77 could see less by the time the storm pulls away to our northeast Sunday night.

Rainfall forecast for Sunday, Dec. 17. (WBTV)

7 day forecast (WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.