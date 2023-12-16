PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 1 dead in shooting with officer, person in north Charlotte

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. officers gave repeated commands to put hands up.
CMPD investigating shooting with officer, person in north Charlotte(WBTV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Charlotte involving an officer and another person.

CMPD states that they were responding to a shots fired call just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue.

Officials state that when officers arrived on scene there was active gunfire and officers asked the person repeatedly to put hands up.

According to officials, the suspect raised a gun pointing it at another person while officers attempted to de-escalate the situation.

CMPD says that multiple officers fired shots hitting the person, the person then retreated back inside of the house.

When officers went inside the house the suspect was down and they went to render aid. Medic was called and the suspect was pronounced dead, according to CMPD.

No officers were injured during the incident, but they are being evaluated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

