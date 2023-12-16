CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte; victim identified, 1 suspect charged

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died and multiple others are hurt after a shootout between two groups of young men in southwest Charlotte overnight, police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, after the groups began firing at one another on Apex Landing Way, just off of Tyvola Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD has identified the victim as Jah’Zir Jackson, 17.

Officials have also charged Al-Terrik Bogar, 17, in connection with the shooting and has been charged with the following:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Attempted murder
  • Discharging a firearm into occupied property for is actions wile shooting the second victim.

Police said that at the scene on Apex Landing Way, one of the groups was in a car, while the other was directly across Tyvola Road in an apartment complex. After exchanging gunfire, the group in the car smashed into multiple parked cars. At least two people in the car were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

A third person, this one at the apartments, was also taken to the hospital.

CMPD said at least two of the people shot are 17 years old.

“Regardless of the underlying circumstances of this incident, there are family, friends who are impacted by the outcome of the decisions that some individuals have made,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said.

Police called the incident the result of impulsive, hastily made decisions that have life-long consequences.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

