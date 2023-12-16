PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in possession of enough fentanyl to kill 2K people

Reginald Miller was in possession of 4000 mg of fentanyl
Reginald Miller
Reginald Miller(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with enough fentanyl to kill two thousand people.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday, December 8 deputies were conducting a routine patrol in the Drexel Community after receiving multiple complaints in regards to illegal activities in the area.

Officials state that around 3:45 p.m. they saw Reginald Allen Miller, 54, at the intersection of Drexel Road and Hwy. 70 driving a vehicle once he noticed investigators he turned onto Hwy. 70 heading east and his driving became erratic.

Investigators state that Miller turned abruptly onto Gurley Street without a turn signal and they initiated contact with Miller as he exited the vehicle and approached a residence on Gurley Street.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office determined that Miller did not live at the residence and while on scene there was obvious suspicion of narcotics was developed and a search of the vehicle and Miller was conducted.

According to officials, more than four grams of a powdery substance was recovered in his possession. The substance was wrapped in individual packaging and appeared to be for resale.

Investigators tested the substance and it tested presumptively positive for fentanyl.

Miller was arrested for trafficking sch II control substance/opioids (fentanyl) and was arraigned before the Burke County Magistrate where he received a $50,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance was on December 11, 2023.

Miller was in possession of more than 4000 mg, which has the potential to kill more than 2000 people.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Piedmont Avenue and Dodge Street in Mount Holly.
Police identify 2 shot, killed inside vehicle in Gaston County
Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother pinned against tree, badly hurt in Gastonia Walmart crash
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
Police said two groups of young men were firing at one another from across Tyvola Road.
CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte; victim identified, 1 suspect charged

Latest News

WBTV
Autistic man who nearly died from a heart condition earns black belt
Police said two groups of young men were firing at one another from across Tyvola Road.
CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte; victim identified, 1 suspect charged
“If we hadn’t caught it it could have killed him, it could have caused cardiac arrest while he...
Autistic man who nearly died from a heart condition earns black belt
Tyler Melton
Police investigating former Southlake Christian Academy teacher alleged inappropriate relationship with student
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte.
Police: 1 dead in southeast Charlotte shooting