Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrest man in possession of enough fentanyl to kill 2K people

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with enough fentanyl to kill two thousand people.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday, December 8 deputies were conducting a routine patrol in the Drexel Community after receiving multiple complaints in regards to illegal activities in the area.

Officials state that around 3:45 p.m. they saw Reginald Allen Miller, 54, at the intersection of Drexel Road and Hwy. 70 driving a vehicle once he noticed investigators he turned onto Hwy. 70 heading east and his driving became erratic.

Investigators state that Miller turned abruptly onto Gurley Street without a turn signal and they initiated contact with Miller as he exited the vehicle and approached a residence on Gurley Street.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office determined that Miller did not live at the residence and while on scene there was obvious suspicion of narcotics was developed and a search of the vehicle and Miller was conducted.

According to officials, more than four grams of a powdery substance was recovered in his possession. The substance was wrapped in individual packaging and appeared to be for resale.

Investigators tested the substance and it tested presumptively positive for fentanyl.

Miller was arrested for trafficking sch II control substance/opioids (fentanyl) and was arraigned before the Burke County Magistrate where he received a $50,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance was on December 11, 2023.

Miller was in possession of more than 4000 mg, which has the potential to kill more than 2000 people.

