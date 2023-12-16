PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Autistic man who nearly died from a heart condition earns black belt

“If we hadn’t caught it it could have killed him, it could have caused cardiac arrest while he was training.” his mother told WBTV’s Ron Lee.
By Ron Lee
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - 21-year-old Issac Sottosanti has done what only 10 percent of people accomplish when they train in martial arts, he earned his black belt. But his journey to get there was different than the others in that 10 percent. Isaac lives with autism, AND he has a heart condition that almost killed him.

A hug and encouragement Friday night from a master to his student. A graduation, that almost didn’t happen.

“I am so proud of him.” His mother Tracy Sottosanti holding back tears seeing what her son has accomplished.

“He seems to inspire other people two and it’s amazing to watch what he’s overcome.” Sottosanti said.

Tracy says because Issac is autistic, martial arts brought out in her son exactly what he needed.

“Tiquando helps a lot with structure and balance.” she told us.

Issac not only bears battle scars from his 10 years of training…but from a heart that nearly gave out. His dad is a medic, and Issac one day was simply playing around with a heart-rate monitor. His father noticed Issac’s heart rate was elevated and took him to the doctor. A decision that saved Issac’s life.

Issac was taken to the hospital and underwent open heart surgery taking it like a champ. But says it was a little scary.

“A little bit.” Issac smiled.

He took some time off from his training to recover but persevered to get here tonight. A fact that delights his master.

“He’s grown to be such an incredible young man. So I’m very proud of how he’s grown.” Jonathan Fleming said.

Issac got his back belt, and a plaque for his achievement. He in turn gave back words of encouragement to his class in an essay read by his mother.

“I am a black belt now because I worked hard for ten years, and I have my family and master Flemming there to help me…thank you.” Tracy told the class.

We asked Issac when he’s going to go for his second degree. He says right now, he’s pretty happy with where he is now.

