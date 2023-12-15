PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekend starts dry before heavy rain moves in Sunday, First Alert Weather Day declared

Clouds will start to move in on Saturday ahead of widespread rain on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend will get off to a dry start before heavy rain returns on Sunday, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Friday will start off cold before warming into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny and clear.

On Saturday, clouds will start to move in, but the forecast looks mostly dry. Highs will once again be in the 50s.

By Sunday, widespread rain will arrive, bringing between 1-3 inches of rain. Flash flooding could become a concern, as well as strong winds, potentially reaching 30-40 mph, throughout the day.

Things will start to clear up Monday as the rain moves away.

