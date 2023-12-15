UNC-Chapel Hill names interim chancellor ahead of current chancellor’s departure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – An interim chancellor has been named for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Lee H. Roberts will serve as interim chancellor beginning on Jan. 12, 2024, according to the UNC announcement. He will assume the role following the departure of Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, who will step down to become president of Michigan State University.

Roberts served as budget director for the state of North Carolina from 2014 to 2016, according to the announcement.

He has been a member of the UNC Board of Governors since 2021 and has also served on the State Board of Community Colleges, the State Banking Commission, the Board of Visitors at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, and the Golden LEAF Foundation Board.

Roberts is the co-founder and managing partner of SharpVue Capital, a North Carolina investment firm that specializes in stewarding institutional funds and growing local economies, UNC officials said.

“Public higher education is one of North Carolina’s greatest strengths, and I’m honored to play a role in serving the nation’s first and finest public university,” Roberts said in a statement. “Chancellor Guskiewicz and his team have done extraordinary work, and I’m excited to continue supporting the dedicated scholars, staff, and students at Carolina.”

Roberts grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Duke University and a law degree from Georgetown University, according to the announcement. For the last five years, he has been an instructor at Duke’s Sanford School, where he teaches public budgeting.

“Lee Roberts is a patient leader, a generous listener, and someone raised with the values of public service,” UNC System President Peter Hans said in a statement. “He knows how to find common ground on challenging issues, and he brings out the best in everyone around him. He’s deeply committed to the university, and I’m excited to work alongside him in supporting the great work happening at Carolina.”

