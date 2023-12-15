Search for Madalina Cojocari continues 1 year after she was reported missing

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday marks one year since 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari was officially reported missing to Cornelius Police.

It is believed that the last day anyone saw her was on Nov. 21 when she was getting off her school bus.

Over the past 365 days, the search to find her has not stopped. In the last 12 months, billboards have spread across the state.

Two days after she was reported missing, Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were charged for failing to report her missing. Her stepdad has since posted bond and been released from jail. Her mother is still behind bars.

Chief David Baucom with the Cornelius Police Department said that a year later, he has faith that Madalina will be found.

“I believe we’re gonna find Madalina so it’s just a matter of time,” he said. “The information is there. Someone knows something. Someone saw something and they’ve either told us and we haven’t uncovered it yet or they just haven’t shared it with us, but I believe we’re gonna find her.”

Anyone with any information about Madalina’s whereabouts should call the Cornelius Police Department or the FBI.

