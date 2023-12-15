PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Search for Madalina Cojocari continues 1 year after she was reported missing

Friday marks one year since the now 12-year-old was reported missing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday marks one year since 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari was officially reported missing to Cornelius Police.

It is believed that the last day anyone saw her was on Nov. 21 when she was getting off her school bus.

Over the past 365 days, the search to find her has not stopped. In the last 12 months, billboards have spread across the state.

Two days after she was reported missing, Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were charged for failing to report her missing. Her stepdad has since posted bond and been released from jail. Her mother is still behind bars.

Chief David Baucom with the Cornelius Police Department said that a year later, he has faith that Madalina will be found.

“I believe we’re gonna find Madalina so it’s just a matter of time,” he said. “The information is there. Someone knows something. Someone saw something and they’ve either told us and we haven’t uncovered it yet or they just haven’t shared it with us, but I believe we’re gonna find her.”

Anyone with any information about Madalina’s whereabouts should call the Cornelius Police Department or the FBI.

Related: Cornelius police chief talks anniversary of Madalina Cojocari disappearance, ongoing investigation

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. along the highway near South Main Street.
Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes I-85 North in Gastonia
Taking a moment before going live from London while covering the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
My last Reporter Notebook: What a ride it’s been!
Park officials announced the closure of the unofficial "Sled Hill" in Blowing Rock.
Blowing Rock sledding hill closes due to unsafe conditions
The owners of a home were charged after they allegedly gave alcohol to underage persons in...
3 Cleveland Co. residents charged after fatal underage drinking crash
Two people were seriously hurt in a crash at Sharon Road and Ferncliff Road on Thursday morning.
CMS: 2 hurt in south Charlotte crash involving high school students

Latest News

Levine Children's Hospital is one of two centers in the Carolinas that will use the...
‘Life changing’: Charlotte hospital using innovative gene therapy to treat sickle cell patients
Police said two groups of young men were firing at one another from across Tyvola Road.
CMPD: 1 dead, others hurt after shootout in southwest Charlotte
Plane crash along I-26
Multiple agencies responding after plane crashes along I-26 near Asheville
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Farewell, David Whisenant