Report: Interim Stanley FD Chief crashed ambulance

STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man installed as interim fire chief of the Stanley Fire Department last month left a job with Gaston County EMS last year after crashing an ambulance, records show.

Gary Hilton started working at Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS) on March 31 last year, according to information from Gaston County officials.

Two months later in May, he was driving an ambulance with a patient inside on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia.

Video surveillance footage obtained by WBTV from a nearby home shows what happened next. An ambulance can be seen entering the video’s frame just before 7 a.m. on May 22, driving quickly and erratically before it hits a light pole by the side of the road. Its emergency lights did not appear to be on in the video.

The ambulance continues to skid along the shoulder after hitting the pole, raising a visible dust or debris cloud before spinning out in the middle of East Ozark Avenue near Pear Street.

Two people were in the back of the ambulance, according to the crash report, including a patient in transport. The ambulance was towed from the scene; no one was injured.

According to the video, no other vehicles were part of the crash or nearby when it happened.

Just eight days later on May 30, Hilton resigned from GEMS. Gaston County officials said they could not share information about the ensuing internal investigation because of how North Carolina’s laws restrict what information can be shared about public employees.

The revelation comes as many Stanley town residents remain outraged at officials after a controversial fire department restructuring that left two popular fire department leaders out of their roles.

GEMS policies shared with WBTV indicate that investigations occur after any crash involving a county vehicle, with results focusing on educating employees and preventing further incidents.

More than a year after he resigned from GEMS, Hilton was named interim fire chief in the town of Stanley last month after town officials abruptly dissolved the jobs of the department’s chief and assistant chief, consolidating the roles into one position.

Nearly the entire department resigned in protest after also being told they would have to reapply for their jobs.

“The Town of Stanley has appointed a highly qualified & fully vetted interim Fire Chief currently serving at the Stanley Fire dept,” town officials said about Gary Hilton in a press release after the vote.

Town officials, including Hilton and the public safety director, have not responded to WBTV’s requests for Hilton’s resume or to questions about the ambulance crash.

Dozens turned out at a recent town council meeting to protest the restructuring decision, but were left standing outside an already-full town hall.

Hilton said during the meeting that the department’s roster had reached more than twenty people after the resignations in November.

