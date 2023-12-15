Police: Mother pinned against tree, badly hurt in Gastonia Walmart crash

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother was pinned against a tree by a minivan in a Walmart parking lot and Gastonia Police are looking for anyone who witnessed it.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the East Franklin Boulevard Walmart, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

A minivan driven by an elderly woman struck the mother and her two children, officers said. The mother was pinned against a tree by the minivan and the children were thrown aside, according to the department.

Police said the three were taken to the hospital and the mother suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

Gastonia Police are asking for any witnesses to call 704-866-6702.

