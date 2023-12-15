Police: Mother dies after crash in Gastonia Walmart parking lot

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother who was pinned against a tree by a minivan in a Walmart parking lot in Gastonia has died from her injuries, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the East Franklin Boulevard Walmart, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

A minivan driven by an elderly woman struck the mother and her two children, officers said. The mother was pinned against a tree by the minivan and the children were thrown aside, according to the department.

Officers said the three were taken to the hospital. On Monday, Gastonia Police confirmed the woman, identified as Michelle Williamson, 47, died following the collision.

No other information was immediately available.

Gastonia Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 704-866-6702.

